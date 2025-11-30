South Africa humiliates Wales in record 73-0 win in Cardiff

World champions South Africa humiliated Wales on Saturday inflicting a record 73-0 defeat on their hosts.

It was the Springboks' 13th win in 15 games this season and the most points the team has scored under coach Rassie Erasmus' guidance against Wales.

For Wales, it was their heaviest ever home defeat as they were kept scoreless in Cardiff for the first time in decades.

The team barely got their hands on the ball for much of the game while the Springboks scored 11 tries.

However, the match was marred minutes from full time as Springbok lock, Eben Etzebeth, was sent off with a permanent red card for an eye gouge on.

He will now have to face a disciplinary committee with a minimum 12 week-ban from the game.

Etzebeth is the third South Africa lock shown a straight red card in November. Speaking after the match, Erasmus said it did not “look good”.

“I thought it was a justified red card. I’m not sure if it was provoked, but that’s not the way we want to play.”

The four-time Rugby World Cup winners are finishing the season as the top team in world rankings. The draw for the 2027 tournament takes place on Wednesday.