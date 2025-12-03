2027 Rugby World Cup: Springboks and All Blacks set for quarterfinal showdown

Reigning world champions South Africa and their arch rivals New Zealand have both been handed a horror route for the enlarged 2027 Rugby World Cup.

The Springboks do not have it too tough in their Pool B draw, playing Italy, Georgia, and Romania, all of which they have beaten convincingly in recent months.

The All Blacks have a slighter tougher first stage. They are the top-seeded team in Pool A but will meet host Australia in the opening game of the tournament in Perth.

It’s the first time they have been drawn together in the pool stage, and while the Wallabies are currently ranked 7th to the All Blacks 2nd place, the two Australasian teams also have a fierce rivalry.

But the real crunch, rugby pundits say, is the likely collision course between the Boks and the All Blacks at the quarterfinal stage.

If they both make it through the round of 16 as expected, their match will be a repeat of the 2023 final when the Boks famously won 12-11.

But even if the Boks win, seedings suggest it would likely face 5th ranked France in the semi-finals - another tough game.

The competition tournament gets underway on 1 October 2027 at several cities across Australia with the final on 13 November 2027.

Pool A: New Zealand, Australia, Chile, Hong Kong China

Pool B: South Africa, Italy, Georgia, Romania

Pool C: Argentina, Fiji, Spain, Canada

Pool D: Ireland, Scotland, Uruguay, Portugal

Pool E: France, Japan, USA, Samoa

Pool F: England, Wales, Tonga, and Zimbabwe