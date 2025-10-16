Police open fire at crowds mourning Raila Odinga, killing at least two people

At least two people have been killed in Nairobi on Thursday after Kenyan police fired at crowds of mourners gathered to see the body of former prime minister Raila Odinga.

The politician died from a heart attack in India on Wednesday, and his body flew back to Kenya on Thursday morning.

Kenya's head of police operations, Adamson Bungei, confirmed the shooting at the 60,000-capacity soccer stadium in the capital, Nairobi, where the viewing was to take place ahead of the funeral over the weekend.

Tensions rose when a crowd surged and tried to breach a gate in the stadium. Police fired both live bullets and teargas at mourners.

Bungei confirmed the death of two people but but several unconfirmed reports from local media said the death toll has increased to four.

“What we are seeing is a mockery to democracy. We are so peaceful, people were waiting to see the mzee [old man] but it became chaotic when the policemen started to disrupt,” said activist Tom Wendo.

The police intervention dispersed mourners, who fled towards the stadium gates. A stampede erupted, leaving an unknown number of people injured.

The public viewing eventually took place after calm returned in the evening.

Friday has been declared a public holiday and Kenyans are expected to gather at a different football stadium in Nairobi for a state funeral service. Another public viewing will be held on Saturday in the western county of Kisumu, close to Odinga's rural home.

Odinga will be given a state funeral Sunday at his rural home of Bondo, in western Kenya.