Mass grave of 32 Bodies, including children, discovered in Kenya

Authorities in Kenya have uncovered a disturbing mass grave in Kericho, where officials exhumed dozens of bodies, including foetuses, in a case that is rapidly expanding in scale.

The investigation began earlier this week after police received reports of a secret burial site over the weekend. What initially appeared to involve around 14 bodies has since grown into a far more alarming discovery.

Government pathologist Richard Njoroge confirmed that a single mass grave contained 32 bodies, seven adults and 25 children, some of them neonates and foetuses. The remains were reportedly stacked in gunny bags. Investigators also recovered six separate body parts, including four legs and two hands.

Authorities have cordoned off the area and launched a full investigation. Autopsies are expected to determine the causes of death, with early indications suggesting some bodies may have originated from hospitals or mortuaries.

The grim discovery comes just three years after the Shakahola Forest Massacre, where hundreds of bodies were found along Kenya’s coast in one of the world’s deadliest cult-related disasters.