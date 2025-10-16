Raila Odinga's body arrival at JKIA draws thousands of mourners

The planned solemnity of Raila Odinga’s final homecoming was overtaken by raw, public emotion on Thursday as thousands of mourners overwhelmed security at Nairobi's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, breaching barriers in a powerful, chaotic tribute to the fallen statesman.

Momentum built as the chartered flight carrying Odinga’s body landed.

Despite a heavy security presence including military, police, and National Youth Service officers, a mammoth crowd of ardent supporters proved uncontrollable.

They breached the VIP gates, chanting "Baba has arrived," and surged onto the tarmac.

The scene was so overwhelming that even the Chief of the Defence Forces, Charles Kahariri, was caught in the throng, highlighting the sheer force of the public's grief and devotion.

A Nation's final salute

Amid the chaos, a tight security cordon managed to form a protective ring around the casket.

The body was eventually transferred to a black hearse and, under a watchful light aircraft and a heavy KDF escort flanked by hundreds of mourners, began its journey to Lee Funeral Home.

The government, anticipating the massive turnout, had mobilized 36 ambulances and medical teams to provide emergency services, a testament to the scale of the public response.

A legacy that commands a final farewell

The volatile scenes at JKIA and the congested Mombasa Road were not merely a security failure but a spontaneous, visceral demonstration of Odinga’s profound connection with the masses.

For his supporters, he was more than a five-time presidential candidate and former Prime Minister; he was "Baba," a champion whose fight for democracy earned him a place in their hearts, a devotion vividly on display as they claimed their right to witness his final return.