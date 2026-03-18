Nairobi introduces menstrual leave policy sparking praise and debate

A groundbreaking workplace policy in Nairobi is drawing attention across Kenya, granting female county employees two days of paid menstrual leave each month in a bid to improve well-being and productivity.

The initiative, introduced in December 2025, emerged from an unlikely starting point — a casual conversation among officials about menstrual pain. Today, it is being closely watched by other counties and even the national government.

Governor Johnson Sakaja says the policy is designed to respect and support women in the workplace.

Johnson Sakaja, Governor of Nairobi: "To avoid this presentism, where you are just there, let us give the ladies two days. Any of their two days consecutive. No questions asked, no forms filled, no letter written. They just alert their immediate supervisor that they will be taking the two days off."

Supporters say the measure is already making a difference.

Janet Opiata, Nairobi County Chief Officer Public Service: "The feedback that I have gotten, especially from the staff that work in public service management, is that it (the 2-day menstrual break) is very refreshing. And when they come back, they are able to work even better and they are looking at it as something that leadership has looked into that has just improved their welfare."

Medical experts back the move, pointing to the debilitating effects menstrual pain can have.

Eunice Cheserem, Gynecologist: "If a woman gets severe menstrual pain, she actually ceases to be functional. Some will get vomiting, severe headache, they vomit anything (they eat), diarrhoea. They have very difficult, terrible cramps. Some respond to conventional analgesics, but very many need very, very strong analgesic for them even to be able to be functional. During that time, even feeding is a challenge."

But not everyone is fully convinced. Some fear unintended consequences in the job market.

Christine Akinyi, Businesswoman: "Generally it is a good idea. But then why 2 days? If you are giving us for those days (menstrual days), just give us all days, like the 4 days. But again, I think on the other side, in future people would prefer to employ more males because they do not have these sick leaves. They do not have these days to go off. But generally, it is a good idea."

While debate continues, Nairobi’s policy marks a rare step in Africa toward recognizing menstruation as a workplace health issue — one that could reshape how employers support women across the continent.