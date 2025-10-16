Raila Odinga's body arrives in Kenya for State funeral services

The body of Raila Odinga, Kenya’s former Prime Minister and a towering figure of its opposition, arrived in Nairobi on Thursday, met by a massive and emotional crowd, marking the start of a national period of mourning for a man who shaped the nation's democracy for decades.

The aircraft carrying Odinga’s remains landed at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport shortly before 10 a.m.

As the coffin exited the tarmac, thousands of Kenyans gathered, waving flags, singing the national anthem, and chanting in tribute to the leader they affectionately called "Baba."

The scene was both solemn and vibrant, with a procession of iconic motorcycle taxis, "boda bodas," accompanying the hearse, illustrating his deep connection with the populace.

A life of political struggle

Odinga, who died at 80 from a suspected heart attack while on a walk with his family and doctor in India, was a defining force in Kenyan politics.

The son of former Vice President Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, he championed multiparty democracy in the 1990s, enduring periods of detention without trial.

His political career was marked by five unsuccessful presidential bids, the most recent in 2022.

Each defeat was contested, most notably after the 2007 election, which he claimed was stolen and which triggered widespread violence, leading to a power-sharing agreement that made him Prime Minister from 2008 to 2013.

A legacy beyond opposition

Respected across political divides, Odinga's legacy is one of a dedicated patriot.

President William Ruto, his former rival, announced a seven-day mourning period with flags at half-staff, describing his passing as an "immense and immeasurable loss."

Following his 2022 defeat, Odinga joined Ruto in a "broad-based" government, a move he defended as essential for national unity.

His body will lie in state in Parliament for public viewing, with a national funeral ceremony scheduled for Friday before his final journey to his home in Bondo, where he will be laid to rest on Sunday.