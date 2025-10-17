Foreign dignitaries arrive in Nairobi for Raila's State funeral

The funeral service for the towering political figure, who died Wednesday at age 80 while receiving medical treatment in India, drew thousands of mourners and foreign dignitaries to the stadium in the capital, Nairobi.

Odinga’s body arrived before 9 a.m. under a military escort, a testament to his status as a statesman.

The massive turnout reflects his decades-long influence as a freedom fighter, former political prisoner, and a central force in Kenyan politics.

Deadly clashes cast shadow over vigil

The solemn proceedings were preceded by tragedy on Thursday when security forces fired live rounds and teargas to disperse massive crowds gathered at the same stadium where Odinga's body was lying in state.

The clashes resulted in the deaths of at least four individuals, adding a layer of tension to a nation already grieving a figure known for both challenging authorities and shaping the country's democratic trajectory.

A contentious legacy and final journey

Odinga, who made five unsuccessful bids for the presidency, was a perennial opposition leader whose campaigns often rattled the political establishment.

His enduring influence cemented his role as a kingmaker and a champion for many.

Raila will be buried on Sunday next to his father, the late Jaramogi Oginga, at Kang'o ka Jaramogi in Bondo, Siaya county, closing a chapter on a monumental life in Kenyan history.