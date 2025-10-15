Kenyans mourn the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga

Kenyans took to the streets of Nairobi on Wednesday to mourn the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Odinga passed away on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack in India, where he was traveling. He was 80 years old.

While he never became president, he was a revered figure and statesman and enjoyed a lasting following in Kenya and beyond.

Odinga's supporters affectionately called him Baba, a Kiswahili word reserved for a father figure.

"I was in the house preparing to have tea when I saw on the internet that Baba was dead," said Mary Daniel, a resident of the Kibera slum in Nairobi.

"I did not think it was serious so I asked my friends and they confirmed it was true. It drained my energy until I was unable to drink tea," she added.

Odinga was a key architect of Kenyan politics. He was one of the founding fathers of multiparty democracy in the East African country.

Odinga also served as prime minister from 2008 to 2013. Despite five unsuccessful presidential bids, he remained an influential political force over the years.

Odinga had recently signed a political pact with Kenyan President William Ruto that saw his opposition party involved in government policy-making and its members appointed to the cabinet.

"'Baba brought us democracy, he is our hero. He brought us freedom of speech," said Odinga supporter Charles Omondi.

"Whenever we got heated, he was the one who would calm us down. Baba is the only one who can calm Kenya, and only Baba can calm Africa."

William Ruto declared a seven-day mourning period during which national flags will fly at half-staff.

Ruto said Odinga will have a state funeral.