Kenyan guard killed in attack outside Presidential office

Police in Kenya have been granted 14 days to hold a man accused of stabbing a guard to death on Monday outside the country's presidential office, an attack widely seen as a major security lapse.

The investigating officer on Tuesday asked a court for more time as the suspect, who claimed to have been sent by the devil, is due to undergo a mental health assessment.

Police say the man walked to the State House main gate disguised as a homeless person and stabbed a security officer in the chest using a bow and arrow. The officer was pronounced dead at a hospital. The man was arrested at the scene.

It was unclear if the suspect, Kithuka Kimunyi, knew the officer, identified as Ramadhan Hamisi Matanka.

Judge Christine Njagi said Kimunyi should first be taken to a hospital for treatment after he claimed to have sustained a leg fracture during the attack. The man appeared in court on Tuesday, limping.

President William Ruto was in his office when the attack happened. The president's office and homes are guarded by an elite police squad.