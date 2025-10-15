Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Raila Odinga, former Prime Minister of Kenya, dies in Kerala

Raila Odinga, former Prime Minister of Kenya, dies in Kerala

By Euronews

news

This Story is breaking, please check back for updates

The 80-year-old Odinga is a prominent Kenyan politician who served as the country's prime minister from 2008 to 2013.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..