Kenya holds state funeral for Raila Odinga

Presidents and representatives of African heads of state joined thousands of mourners at a state funeral service on Friday for Kenya’s former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, the democratic reformer who died this week in India at the age of 80.

Kenyans turned out in large numbers to mourn Odinga since his death on Wednesday, reflecting the outsized influence the respected statesman had on political life in the East African country.

Thousands filled a soccer stadium where Odinga's casket was covered in the national flag for an Anglican Church service in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi.

They chanted and held up portraits of Odinga, while some carried twigs, a symbol of peace and unity in Kenyan tradition.

There was heavy security at the stadium after three people died during Thursday's public viewing as police tried to control a huge crowd at another stadium.

At least 10 people were injured at Thursday's event after police fired live bullets and tear gas at a surging crowd trying to reach a pavilion where the casket was placed.

Odinga ran for Kenya’s presidency five times over three decades, and although he never succeeded in becoming president, he is revered for a life of activism that helped steer Kenya toward becoming a vibrant multiparty democracy.

Odinga’s body lay in state in Parliament on Friday morning ahead of the funeral, an honor only reserved for the president and former presidents.

President William Ruto said Odinga deserved the honor for having been a legislator for 15 years.

“Every once in a generation, there comes a leader whose impact transcend their moments, whose courage inspires change and whose vision shapes destinies. My brother, Raila Amollo Odinga was one such leader,” he said in an address.

Ruto campaigned for Odinga in 2007 — a disputed election that was marred by violence.

The two men were rivals in subsequent elections, including the most recent one in 2022.

The two leaders signed an agreement this year after months of anti-government protests, and the pact saw opposition party members appointed to cabinet positions.

Kenyans will on Saturday have one more opportunity to view Odinga's body in the western city of Kisumu, near his rural home in Bondo where he will be buried on Sunday.

His family said he had requested to be buried quickly, ideally within 72 hours, which is unusual for popular leaders in this East African country.