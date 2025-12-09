New Kenyan police contingent arrives in Haiti to combat gang violence

It is the fifth contingent of Kenyan police to arrive on the violence-battered island since the start of the UN-backed police mission. The 230 police offers join an existing force of more than 700 Kenyan policemen already in Haiti.

The latest contingent of police officers from the East African country join more than 700 other Kenyans already working alongside Haiti’s National Police as part of a multinational force boosted by soldiers and police deployed by countries including Jamaica, Guatemala, and El Salvador. Gang Suppression Force commander Godfrey Otunge said the latest contingent arrived at a critical moment, following the force's expanded mandate issued on 3 October 2025.

“We have enabled well-synchronized operations that have dealt significant blows to the gangs tormenting this nation," he said as he greeted the new officers at Haiti's main international airport, acknowledging the shared efforts.

Approximately 100 Kenyan police officers who were part of the first contingent are being relieved. Haiti’s transitional presidential council adopted an electoral law last week for holding general elections for the first time in nearly a decade, allowing the government to finally publish an official, long-awaited electoral calendar.

The adoption of the electoral law comes as some council members have pushed for the ouster of Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé, including Fritz Alphonse Jean, who was recently sanctioned by the US government.

“We will not rest until our shared goal is achieved: a secure Haiti capable of conducting free, fair, and credible national elections,” said Otunge while sending a message of hope to Haitian people. Otunge also reassured the international community and everyone involved in efforts to eliminate gang violence and build the path toward peace in Haiti.

“There will be no refuge left for those who choose to oppress and terrorize the innocent,” stated Otunge.