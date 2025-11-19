Hurricane Melissa leaves Caribbean children’s education in crisis

Nearly 477,000 children in Cuba, Haiti, and Jamaica are still facing major disruptions in their education, three weeks after Hurricane Melissa slammed the Caribbean.

According to a United Nations spokesperson, many schools remain damaged or closed. That means thousands of children are missing out on class or are studying in temporary spaces, often without proper facilities.

In response, UNICEF is now working with local governments and partners to deliver vital school supplies and help repair damaged schools.

In Cuba, preparations are underway to reach 21,000 students with educational kits. In Haiti, UNICEF has distributed nearly 3,000 school kits in the Sud and Nippes regions, with more actions planned soon.

Meanwhile in Jamaica, the agency has provided materials and set up up to 100 temporary learning spaces to support 10,000 children.

Hurricane Melissa struck late last month, affecting more than 5 million people across Jamaica, Cuba, and Haiti, and leaving a trail of severe damage to infrastructure and essential services, according to the UN.