Haitian high-ranking official responds to U.S. sanctions

Fritz Alphonse Jean, a member of Haiti's transitional presidential council, on Tuesday denied supporting gangs after the U.S. imposed visa restrictions on him.

The U.S. did not name the person it sanctioned in Monday's announcement, but Jean confirmed it was him, telling The Associated Press on Tuesday that he rejected those accusations.

Gangs control 90% Haiti's capital and swaths of territory in the center of the country, where they extort businesses, kill civilians and fight for territory, using military-grade weaponry.

Haiti is due to hold elections by February 7, when the nine-member transitional presidential council is supposed to step down.

Critics have asserted that some council members seek to stay in power beyond that date and are looking for a new prime minister who would support those plans.

Speaking at a press conference, Jean dismissed that assertion and said he wants a new prime minister to fight gangs and corruption.

"Once we started reviewing the possibilities of changing the head of government, members of (the council) started receiving threats of visa cancellation and other sanctions from the U.S. Embassy representative and the Canadian ambassador," Jean said.

There was no immediate comment from U.S. or Canadian officials.

Jean is an economist and former central bank governor who once served as president of the transitional presidential council.

The council was formed after former Prime Minister Ariel Henry resigned last year following widespread gang attacks, leaving Haiti without a leader.

The office of Haiti's current prime minister, Alix Didier Fils-Aimé, did not return a request for comment.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau last week warned on social media that there were "calls for open war against the central government" in Haiti.

"The U.S. and other countries in the region and around the world have a clear message: enough with gang violence and destruction—and political infighting," Landau wrote on November 19.

"Anyone who obstructs Haiti's path to political stability must expect consequences from the U.S. and others, including visa revocations," he added.

Fritz Jean organized a press conference and shared messages he claims were sent to him by unidentified people.

One of the alleged messages read, "I understand you are part of a group working to topple the head of government...I urge you in the strongest terms to desist from initiatives to oust the PM and to instead publish the electoral decree, as we have discussed. This is not the time to test U.S. resolve. Thank you."

Jean also accused Haiti's prime minister of failing in three areas: security, governance, and electoral organization. He did not take questions.

The only council member who attended Jean's press conference was Leslie Voltaire.

Haiti's prime minister and the transitional presidential council have been under pressure to hold elections before the council's mandate expires. But gang violence has made that February deadline impossible to meet. Haiti's Provisional Electoral Council has set tentative election dates for August and December of next year.

The country hasn't held elections in almost a decade, and no one has been president since former President Jovenel Moïse was fatally shot at his private residence in July 2021.

More than 4,300 people, including gang members, have been killed this year from January to September across Haiti, and violence persists.