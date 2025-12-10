Danish Queen Mary makes official visit to Kenya

The queen of Denmark arrived in Kenya for a three-day official visit on Tuesday night. It is the second African country the Danish royal is visiting in two months, following a visit to Egypt for a reception hosted by the Danish Embassy in Cairo.

The Danish Queen Mary was received at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport by Prime Cabinet Secretary and Minister for Foreign Affairs Musalia Mudavadi, as well as Cabinet Secretary for Tourism and Wildlife Rebecca Miano.

While in Kenya, Mary is expected to tour conservation development projects for endangered species at the coast. She is also scheduled to visit landfill projects that are central to waste management, circular economy initiatives and urban environmental resilience.

She will later attend a meeting at the United Nations Office in Nairobi.

The state visit is aimed at strengthening collaboration between Kenya and Denmark in renewable energy, climate action and environmental protection.