Kenyan parliament report condemns British army unit BATUK over decades of abuses

Authorities in Kenya have released a damning report from a parliamentary inquiry accusing the British Army’s training unit in the country — BATUK — of serious human-rights violations, environmental damage, and misconduct spanning decades.

The investigation, conducted by the Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations Committee, documented repeated incidents of sexual abuse, including rape and assault, often followed by abandonment of children fathered by soldiers. ) Among the most notorious cases cited is the 2012 death of a young Kenyan woman, whose body was found in a hotel septic tank — a case long associated with soldiers from the BATUK base.

Beyond sexual violence, the report also holds BATUK responsible for environmental destruction, negligence in handling unexploded ordnance, and improper disposal of military waste — leading to injuries, deaths, and the degradation of local land.

The Kenyan lawmakers described BATUK’s presence as more akin to that of an “occupying force” than a partner — calling into question the long-standing defense cooperation agreement with the United Kingdom and demanding stronger oversight, accountability, and mechanisms for victims’ justice and compensation.

The UK government responded by expressing regret over the findings and saying it stands ready to investigate new allegations — “once evidence is provided,” according to its statement.

As tensions rise, Kenya faces a reckoning over foreign military presence on its soil, while communities long impacted by BATUK activities seek justice and structural reforms.