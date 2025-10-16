Morocco's Atlas Cubs reach U-20 World Cup final after epic win over France

In a match filled with drama, resilience, and sheer determination, Morocco's Under-20 team has carved its name into the history books, defeating France in a penalty shootout to advance to the FIFA U-20 World Cup final for the first time ever.

The Atlas Cubs seized the initiative early, with Yasser Zabbiri converting a 32nd-minute penalty. France's Michel equalized in the 59th minute, setting up a tense battle.

The match's momentum shifted dramatically when Moroccan goalkeeper Benshaouch was injured, forcing substitute Ibrahim Gomez into a crucial role.

The drama escalated in extra time when France's Zwingola received a red card, giving Morocco a numerical advantage they pressed but couldn't convert, leading to the fateful penalty shootout.

Heroes across the pitch

Morocco’s victory was a collective triumph. From Zabbiri’s cool finish to the resilient defending after the goalkeeper substitution, the team displayed immense character.

Substitute goalkeeper Gomez held firm against French pressure, ultimately contributing to the historic 5-4 penalty victory that sent the entire nation into celebration.

A Final for the ages

Morocco’s incredible journey—topping a group featuring Spain and Brazil, then defeating South Korea, the USA, and now France—culminates in a final against a formidable Argentina.

The Argentines, aiming for a seventh title, edged Colombia 1-0 and have been dominant throughout the tournament.

This sets the stage for a thrilling championship clash between an unstoppable force and a history-making underdog.