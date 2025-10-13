Madagascar President alleges coup as soldiers join anti-government protests

A surreal scene unfolded in Madagascar’s capital on Sunday as soldiers were cheered by anti-government protesters, creating a volatile atmosphere after President Andry Rajoelina announced an attempted coup was in progress. The event marks a dramatic escalation in three weeks of youth-led protests that have shaken the Indian Ocean nation.

In a stunning display, military personnel stood alongside jubilant demonstrators in Antananarivo, with army leaders openly expressing support for the protests.

This fraternization occurred just hours after a statement from President Rajoelina’s office alerted the nation to an "attempt to seize power illegally and by force."

Despite the significant military presence, the day passed without immediate signs of violence, leaving the president's claim and the military's true allegiance in a tense, unresolved state.

A nation pushed to the brink

The current crisis, the most significant unrest in years, was ignited on September 25 by "Gen Z Madagascar."

What began as demonstrations against electricity and water shortages have rapidly escalated into a broad movement against alleged government corruption, nepotism, and the rising cost of living.

The UN reports at least 22 fatalities, a figure contested by the government, as civic organizations and labor unions have joined the youth-led cause.

History repeats itself?

The situation is laden with historical echoes. Rajoelina himself first came to power in 2009 through a military-backed coup, aided by the very same CAPSAT unit whose commander now claims control of the armed forces.

His recent attempts to quell protests—by dismissing his cabinet only to appoint a military general as prime minister—have failed.

As the Gen Z movement, organized online and inspired by uprisings abroad, holds its ground, the nation holds its breath, wondering if history is poised to repeat itself.