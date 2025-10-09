Welcome to Africanews

Madagascar’s youth protests escalate, demanding president’s resignation

Madagascar’s youth protests escalate, demanding president’s resignation
Demonstrators protesting against chronic electricity and water cuts confront riot police in Antananarivo, Madagascar, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Mamyrael/Copyright 2025 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Dominic Wabwireh

with AP

Madagascar

For a third consecutive week, Madagascar’s capital was rocked by violent clashes as roughly 1,000 demonstrators, largely masked and mobilizing under the "Gen Z Madagascar" banner, confronted police who used tear gas and stun grenades to disperse crowds. The sustained unrest marks the most significant challenge to the government in years.

The protests were initially sparked by widespread water and electricity shortages but have rapidly expanded into a broader movement against alleged government corruption and nepotism.

Despite the escalating crisis, which the UN reports has left 22 dead, protesters have rejected dialogue, underscoring their deepening distrust of the administration.

A government shakeup fails to quell anger

In a direct response to the pressure, President Andry Rajoelina dismissed his entire cabinet.

However, the move has failed to pacify the youth-led movement, which is now unequivocally demanding the president's own resignation.

Their refusal to attend talks with him on Wednesday signals a hardened stance and a clear rejection of symbolic concessions.

A Nation’s history of turmoil resonates

The protests draw inspiration from successful youth-led uprisings in Nepal and Sri Lanka, gaining momentum online and adopting symbols like the pirate skull seen globally.

This new wave of activism unfolds in a nation with a history of political upheaval, where extreme poverty affects 80% of the population, creating a fertile ground for demands for systemic change.

