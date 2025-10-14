Madagascar's president dissolves national assembly, sparking anger among protesters

Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina dissolved the country's national assembly — the lower house of parliament — with immediate effect on Tuesday, the presidency said in a statement published on Facebook.

The move escalates a standoff between the president, youth-led protesters, and the military which forced him to flee the country.

It also pre-empts a planned opposition-led impeachment vote to force him out of office over the nation’s ongoing political crisis. By dissolving the national assembly, Rajoelina effectively blocked any impeachment proceedings.

For weeks, Gen Z protesters have led mass demonstrations against water and power shortages. They have repeatedly called for Rajoelina’s resignation.

In the streets of the country on Tuesday, many expressed their disappointment after the dissolution.

"All the population wants is his resignation, but he refuses and wants to keep working. Nothing he said matters," said student Santatriniaina Ramarojaona about Rajoelina's latest speech to the national.

A protester displays a placard during a protest calling for President Andry Rajoelina to step down in Antananarivo, Madagascar, 14 October 2025 AP Photo

"We want him to step down, but he keeps pretending there are still people who want him to stay," student Marie-Joëlle Ravelonandrasana told Africanews.

Rajoelina's current location is unknown after he fled the country aboard a French military aircraft on Sunday. He said in a speech broadcast on social media on Monday night that he left the country for a "safe place" in fear for his life.

In the statement announcing the dissolution, Rajoelina said he had consulted with the leaders of the national assembly and the senate, but it was not immediately clear if the move was legal.

The president has ruled out his own resignation despite the nation’s deepening political crisis.