Two-year-old Aryatara Shakya becomes Nepal's new kumari goddess

In a vibrant ceremony marking the country's biggest festival, a two-year-old girl was paraded through the ancient alleys of the capital on Tuesday to begin her life as Nepal’s new Kumari, or “living goddess,” a figure revered by both Hindus and Buddhists.

Aryatara Shakya, aged two years and eight months, was carried by her family from their home to a historic temple palace, where she will reside for the coming years.

She replaces the former Kumari, 11-year-old Trishna Shakya, who officially became a mortal upon leaving the palace through a rear entrance.

The transition is a key tradition; a Kumari is believed to be the mortal incarnation of the Hindu goddess Taleju and serves until she reaches puberty.

The life of a goddess

The selection of a Kumari is a rigorous process. The chosen girl, typically between two and four years old, must have unblemished skin, hair, eyes, and teeth and show no fear of the dark.

As a Kumari, Aryatara will lead a highly sequestered life, rarely leaving her palace except for a few major festivals, where she is wheeled on a chariot by devotees.

Her appearance is always marked by red clothing, her hair in a topknot, and a symbolic “third eye” painted on her forehead.

Modern shifts in an ancient tradition

While the role is steeped in antiquity, it has gradually evolved. Former Kumaris often faced immense challenges, from adjusting to normal life and household chores to societal myths that men who marry them would die young.

In recent years, reforms have been introduced: the current Kumari will receive an education from private tutors inside the palace, can have a television, and the government now provides a small monthly pension to retired Kumaris, offering them greater support after their divine service ends.

The ceremony took place during the Dusain festival, and the new Kumari is set to bless the nation’s president and devotees on the festival’s main day this Thursday.