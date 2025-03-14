Millions across South Asia celebrate the Hindu festival of colours, love, and Spring

Millions of people across South Asia on Friday celebrated Holi, the Hindu festival of colours, love, and Spring.

In the Nepalese capital, Kathmandu, many tourists joined in the festivities, dancing to festive music, drumming, and smearing each other with red, green, blue, and pink powder.

Leon, one of many foreign tourists who are in Nepal to trek the high mountains, said he thought the festival was beautiful.

“A lot of colours, a lot of good energy, people having fun. Really good, it's a great day,” he said.

David Hayes, a tourist from Canada, said people should come to Nepal to experience “this beautiful culture”.

“Happy Holi is an amazing connection with people and it's fun and it's joyful,” he said.

Children, perched on rooftops and balconies, flung water balloons filled with coloured pigments at passers-by.

Groups of young men also used water guns to chase people down in public parks and on the roads, while others danced on the streets to music blaring from speakers.

The festival, known as Faghu in Nepal, lasts for a night and a day, starting on the evening of the Purnima or full moon .

It celebrates the divine love between the Hindu god Krishna and his consort Radha, but also marks the end of winter and the triumph of good over evil.

For Hindu’s, it’s a time of rebirth and rejuvenation, embracing the positive, and letting go of negative energy.

The festival is a national holiday in India. It's also observed in other South Asian countries as well as among the Indian diaspora.