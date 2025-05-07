Moscow students dance to honour WWII veterans

A group of Moscow students dressed in vintage Soviet WWII uniforms and dresses danced to old tunes at the third annual Victory Waltz in Moscow on Tuesday.

Organisers say that around 400 people gathered for the occasion with some non-combatant war survivors making up the core audience.

The "Victory Waltz" was part of a Victory Day celebration in front of a model of the main Soviet order, the Order of Victory at the historical gate of The Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy (VDNKh) in Moscow.