Real Madrid gear up for high-stakes derby against Atletico

Real Madrid are finalizing preparations ahead of a highly anticipated Madrid derby against city rivals Atletico Madrid at the Metropolitano Stadium this Saturday. The clash promises fireworks in the Spanish capital, with both pride and vital league points on the line.

Injured stars Trent Alexander-Arnold, Antonio Rüdiger, and Ferland Mendy were absent from training, but the rest of the squad is pushing for full fitness. Coach Xabi Alonso has promised a thrilling showdown, emphasizing the deep-rooted rivalry that makes this fixture one of football’s most intense.

“Yes, it is indeed different to go to the Metropolitano with any other club versus going with Real Madrid,” Alonso said. “Because of the healthy rivalry that exists. And that, I think, is beautiful, something that has been enjoyed for many years.”

Real Madrid come into the match in top form. Los Blancos have won all six of their LaLiga matches and their Champions League opener, leading the league by two points ahead of defending champions Barcelona. Atletico, meanwhile, trail nine points behind in ninth place.

