Tunisia: Big Tech Africa forum draws 100 startups in hope to become top tech event

Tunisia is welcoming over 100 startups and around 30 countries for the second edition of the African Exhibition for Technology, Artificial Intelligence, and Startups, known as Big Tech Africa this week.

The three-day forum is hoping to cement its reputation as the continent’s leading digital event, and as a hub for investment, innovation and business opportunities.

For the first time, more than 30 international investors specialising in startup funding were expected to be present, according to Skander Haddar, the head of the forum's organising committee.

The event also presents innovators with a major networking opportunity. "We are a startup so these events are very important to us," said one startup owner. Networking "allows you to expand your working group and be accepted more easily."

Big Tech Africa also allows its host country to position itself as a leading African tech hub, with most of the forum's 200 exhibitors being Tunisian.

Big Tech Africa also featured conferences on issues like sustainable innovation and the continent's AI future.

Organisers said they expected more than 15,000 visitors as the event concludes this Thursday.