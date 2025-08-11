Kenyan startup signvrse pioneers AI-powered sign language translation

In a Nairobi innovation hub, a startup is turning science fiction into reality by translating spoken and written words into Kenyan Sign Language (KSL) using AI and motion-captured avatars. Signvrse, the company behind this breakthrough, aims to revolutionize communication for the deaf community with its platform, Terp 360—Africa’s first AI-driven KSL translation tool.

Founded in 2023 and recently honored with the Kenya Presidential Innovation Award, Signvrse employs motion capture technology to record real interpreters’ signing movements.

The system meticulously tracks body gestures, hand rotations, and facial expressions to produce lifelike digital avatars that sign fluently.

“We like to call it Google Translate for sign language,” says Elly Savatia, the 24-year-old founder of Signvrse. “It interprets text and speech input and outputs fluid, natural avatars that sign just like a human—but at scale.”

Breaking Barriers in Daily Life

For Kenya’s deaf community, communication hurdles persist in workplaces, hospitals, and public services. Kelvin Munene, a deaf waiter in Nairobi, shares his struggles:

“I had a lot of challenges when searching for a job, and sometimes at the hospital. I think this app will help solve those problems and make communication easier.”

However, Munene hopes for future updates incorporating Swahili translation, as the app currently only converts English to KSL.

Room for Improvement

While promising, the technology isn’t flawless.

Leakey Nyabaro, founder of Galaxy Sign Language Training Centre, notes that the app still has errors and primarily benefits hearing users when translating sign to voice.

“It’s not perfect, but it’s more effective in sign-to-voice mode, which helps the hearing community more than the deaf,” he says.

Scaling Up for Greater Impact

Despite feedback, Savatia remains optimistic. With 2,000 users already on the Terp 360 web app, Signvrse plans to launch a mobile version by December 2025.

The long-term vision? A subscription-based service for both personal and business use—bringing seamless sign language access to millions.

For Kenya’s deaf community, this innovation could be a game-changer—one sign at a time.