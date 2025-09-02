Certainly! Here's the revised 250-word news article without em dashes, using commas or periods instead for smooth, clear flow:

Once seen as a humble family staple, the potato has become a powerful symbol of agricultural transformation in Lesotho.

In 2022, the country selected the potato as its priority crop through the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization’s (FAO) One Country One Priority Product (OCOP) initiative. This marked a bold step toward food security, climate resilience, and economic growth.

King Letsie III said, "We realized that there is a product we can grow in Lesotho that can contribute to agricultural growth and agricultural transformation. And that product is the potato."

Thanks to its climate-resilient qualities, the potato thrives in Lesotho’s high-altitude mountain regions, which are home to many vulnerable communities. In the remote town of Semonkong, 27-year-old Maleuta Mahao began farming potatoes in 2023.

"Farming lets us create jobs, earn income, and feed our families," said Mahao.

Under the OCOP initiative, pilot areas have reported up to a 20 percent increase in yields. Young farmers are being encouraged to return to agriculture, and local markets are benefiting from improved supply. The program is also creating economic opportunities for women and youth.

Minister of Agriculture Thabo Mofosi stated, "We produce 9,000 tons of potatoes annually, but we aim to raise that to 24,000 tons within two years. This will reduce our reliance on imports and bring our people back home."

The potato is no longer just a staple. It is driving Lesotho’s agricultural future forward.