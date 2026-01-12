China, Lesotho pledge deeper cooperation amid changing US trade policy

China and Lesotho have agreed to deepen cooperation across key sectors following an official visit by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, reaffirming strong bilateral ties and a shared commitment to development. Both sides commended the progress achieved under the China–Africa cooperation framework, which has played a significant role in supporting Lesotho’s modernization efforts in agriculture, infrastructure, healthcare, and green energy. The discussions also outlined a clear roadmap for expanding future collaboration and driving sustainable economic growth.

Speaking during the visit, Lesotho’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations, Lejone Mpotjoane, emphasized that the primary objective of Wang Yi’s trip was to further strengthen relations between the People’s Republic of China and the Kingdom of Lesotho. He highlighted ongoing cooperation in agriculture, noting Chinese support for food storage and logistics facilities, the provision of agricultural machinery, and plans to establish agricultural produce market aggregation centers as the next phase of development.

Mpotjoane also underscored collaboration in water and energy projects, pointing out that Lesotho, known as the “water tower” of the Southern Africa region, aims to harness its water resources to generate more power for domestic use and regional supply.

For Lesotho, the visit presents an important opportunity to deepen economic ties with China as the country seeks to diversify its international partnerships. It also comes at a critical time as Lesotho looks to revitalize its textile industry, which has faced challenges stemming from shifts in U.S. trade policy, making stronger cooperation with China increasingly strategic.