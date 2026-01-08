Chinese foreign minister begins annual Africa tour with Ethiopia visit

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed welcomed Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Addis Ababa on Thursday for the first stop of the diplomat’s New Year trip to Africa.

The two leaders pledged deeper cooperation on issues including trade, infrastructure, energy and transportation.

They also discussed potential collaboration on emerging areas like artificial intelligence and green energy.

"Ethiopia and China have enjoyed a strong relationship for decades," Ahmed said on X, adding that the two leaders "reiterated our shared commitment to advancing development."

China and Ethiopia heightened their bilateral relations in 2023, when they announced an "all-weather strategic cooperation partnership."

After Ethiopia, Wang Yi’s tour of the continent's east and south will bring him to Somalia, Tanzania and Lesotho.

The tour "aims to deepen political mutual trust with all parties... [and] strengthen exchanges and mutual learning," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said in a news conference on Wednesday.

Wang's visit to Somalia underlines China's support for Mogadishu, after Israel's controversial recognition of the breakaway region of Somaliland.

China is Africa's top business partner, with trade reaching $296 billion in 2024, according to Chinese state media.

Africa has been the destination of the Chinese foreign minister's first overseas trip of the year for almost four decades.