Chinese exports to Africa soar despite tariff wars

Chinese exports to African countries could top $200 billion in 2025, as Beijing remains locked in a trade war with the United States.

Chinese customs data shows that $122 billion worth of goods were exported to Africa in the first eight months of 2025, with projections that the figure could reach $200 billion.

In the same period, Africa sent $87 billion in exports to China, a growth of 2.3%. The imbalance pushed Africa’s trade deficit with China to nearly $60 billion.

Machinery, and heavy equipment, automobiles and metal products dominate Africa's imports from China.

In 2024, bilateral trade reached $295.6 billion, setting a new record for a fourth consecutive year.

In a bid to boost African exports, China this year waived tariffs for 53 African countries with which it has diplomatic relations.