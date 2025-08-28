Russia extends gasoline export ban amid shortages, price surge

Russia has extended its gasoline export ban until the end of October, as fuel shortages and soaring prices grip parts of the country. The move comes amid repeated Ukrainian drone strikes on refineries, which have disrupted production and strained supplies.

The Russian government announced Wednesday that the temporary ban on gasoline exports—first imposed in late July—will now run until October 31. Officials say the measure is aimed at stabilizing domestic prices, which have surged to record highs in recent weeks.

The crisis has been worsened by Ukrainian drone attacks on oil refineries, particularly in the Ryazan-Volgograd region, a key transport and agricultural hub. Between early and late August, Ukraine targeted Russian oil infrastructure at least a dozen times, slowing refinery operations and cutting production by nearly 9%.

The shortages have hit hardest in Russia’s Far East and Crimea, where some gas stations ran dry, rationed fuel, or sold only to select customers. In the Primorye region, prices spiked to nearly $10 a gallon on secondary markets, far beyond the reach of many households.

Officials insist the situation is not yet “system critical,” with Moscow and major cities largely spared. But experts warn that with inflation, high demand, and continuing drone strikes, Russia’s vulnerability on the home front could deepen as the war drags on.

Russia produces over 40 million tons of gasoline each year, but the latest shortages highlight how the conflict with Ukraine is straining not just its battlefield, but its domestic economy.