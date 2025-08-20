New malaria drug brings hope for infants in Uganda

A breakthrough in the fight against malaria offers fresh hope for babies in Uganda, as Swiss regulators approve the first malaria treatment safe for infants. The new drug, known as Coartem Baby or Riamet Baby, is specifically formulated for newborns and infants under five kilograms, an age group previously left out of treatment plans.

Uganda recorded over 12 million malaria cases and nearly 16,000 deaths in 2023, with increasing reports of newborns presenting with the disease, either from birth (congenital malaria) or soon after. Until now, doctors had to adjust dosages of medications intended for older children, raising concerns about safety and effectiveness.

“We are beginning to get children below six months coming in with malaria… treatment has been quite challenging,” said Dr. Jane Nabakooza of the Uganda Malaria Control Program. “Most newborns weigh between 2.5 and 4.5 kg, so dosing was a key concern.”

The new drug combines two antimalarials in doses tailored for infants, helping ensure accurate treatment and reducing the risk of drug resistance.

“This responds to a critical gap,” added Patience Akumu of the Roll Back Malaria Partnership. Uganda will be among the first eight African countries to roll out the new medicine, alongside Burkina Faso and Nigeria.