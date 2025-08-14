Tunisia's Women’s Day parade celebrates the traditional sefsari tunic

To mark Tunisia’s National Women’s Day, women wearing the traditional sefsari tunic paraded through the streets of the capital, Tunis, on Wednesday.

Organised by the Turathna Association, the 10th edition of the procession passed through the souks of the medina and the historic Zitouna Mosque, before ending at the Municipal Theatre.

The day is the anniversary of the 1956 adoption of the Personal Status Code which granted women equality and the right to education.

Mehdi Belhaj, president of the Turathna Association said the choice of the event, called “The Sefsari Outing of Free Women”, reflects the love Tunisian women have for both the garment and their heritage.

One women taking part in the parade said that during the colonial era, Tunisian women famously hid weapons beneath their sefsaris as a form of resistance.

“Preserving this heritage is essential. It is also encouraged that every Tunisian woman wears traditional clothing at least once, whether at weddings or other significant events,” she said.

The event was a celebration not only of the sefsari, which is often still worn today during traditional ceremonies, but also of Tunisian women and their role in society.

"I hope it continues forever because we take pride in it as it represents our identity. Tunisian women are educated and have entered all fields," said another participant.

The organisers said the parade has become an annual tradition, demonstrating Tunisian’s commitment to protecting their tangible and intangible heritage.