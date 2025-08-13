Uganda opposition challenges law letting military courts try civilians

Opponents of Uganda's government have asked the constitutional court to quash new legislation that would allow military courts to prosecute civilians, over fears the law could be used for political purposes.

Uganda's main opposition party, the National Unity Platform (NUP) has filed a case in the constitutional court to nullify a new law that reinstates the right of military tribunals to try civilians.

"They violated all the processes that they should follow while passing laws," NUP's secretary general Lewis Rubongoya told reporters outside court, citing a lack of sufficient public consultation.

The Supreme Court barred the prosecution of civilians in the tribunals in January, saying they lacked the legal competence to conduct criminal trials in a fair and impartial manner.

But in May parliament passed a bill to reinstate the right of military courts to prosecute civilians and President Yoweri Museveni signed it into law.

Local and international rights campaigners have long accused Uganda's government of using military courts to pursue political opponents of President Yoweri Museveni, 80, who has been in power for almost 40 years. But officials say only civilians who use guns for political violence are prosecuted in those tribunals.

After Museveni signed the law, the then-army spokesperson, Chris Magezi praised it, saying it would "deter the formation of militant political groups" while Uganda's military chief Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who is also Museveni's son, congratulated lawmakers for passing the law.

Many supporters and leaders of the NUP, including singer-turned politician Bobi Wine who is preparing to challenge Museveni in next year's election, have previously been charged or prosecuted by military tribunals.

January's Supreme Court ruling forced authorities to transfer the military trial of a major opposition figure, Kizza Besigye, for alleged offences including treason, to a civilian court.

Besigye is still in detention, almost nine months after his arrest, and has been repeatedly denied bail.