Shanghai Museum opens for 168 hours for a final look at ancient Egypt

The Shanghai Museum will be open for 168 hours straight from Monday to Sunday during the last week of its grand exhibition, "On Top of the Pyramid: The Civilization of Ancient Egypt."

The museum has introduced half-price tickets for late-night visitors during the final week. A promotion offering nearly 500 cultural and creative products at a minimum 50 percent discount has sparked a purchasing craze.

Visitors to the exhibition at night noted that the late-night show was less crowded than the daytime session, resulting in an improved experience. It was very friendly to those who stay up late and are die-hard museum enthusiasts.

As of now, the total number of visitors to the exhibition has exceeded 2.6 million, setting a new record for the highest number of visitors to a single paid special exhibition of cultural relics in museums worldwide.