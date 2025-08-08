Uganda’s refugee children face education crisis amid soaring arrivals and funding shortfall

Uganda, already Africa’s largest refugee-hosting nation, is on the brink of a humanitarian emergency as the number of refugees nears 2 million. With over half of them children, education is among the hardest-hit sectors.

Since January 2025, nearly 600 people—many fleeing conflicts in Sudan, South Sudan, and the DRC—have entered Uganda each day. Among them are thousands of children, many unaccompanied, who dream of continuing their education despite the overwhelming challenges.

Schools like Arnold Primary are stretched beyond capacity. “Even the class is too full,” said Bakos Sarah Taban, a South Sudanese refugee and teacher. “You cannot really supervise the learners… during exams, some even sit outside on verandas to write.”

Volunteer teacher Abdalla Eis Mohamed, himself a refugee from Sudan, expressed concern for the youngest arrivals. “They came without families… they need to be guided,” he said. “If they want to follow their education, let us help them. Maybe in the future, they’ll help our children and the world.”

UNHCR warns that without urgent international support, children risk dropping out of school, facing malnutrition, and exposure to violence. As emergency funds run dry by September, the agency is calling for immediate action to protect the most vulnerable.