UK suspends trade deal negotiations with Israel

The British government says it is suspending free trade negotiations with Israel and has leveled new sanctions targeting West Bank settlements as it criticizes Israel's military actions in Gaza. Tuesday's actions came a day after the UK, France and Canada condemned Israel’s handling of the war in Gaza and its actions in the occupied West Bank.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said the UK’s existing trade agreement is in effect but the government can’t continue discussions with an Israeli government pursuing what he called egregious policies in the West Bank and Gaza. Lammy said the persistent cycle of violence by extremist Israeli settlers in the West Bank demanded action.

“We are unwavering in our commitment to your security and to your future, to countering the very real threat from Iran, the scourge of terrorism and the evils of anti-Semitism. But the conduct of the war in Gaza is damaging our relationship with your government,” Lammy said.

The announcement came after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer ramped up his criticism of Israel on Tuesday, saying the level of suffering by children in Gaza was “utterly intolerable" and repeated his call for a ceasefire.

Mounting pressure as humanitarian crisis worsens

International pressure has been building on Israel following a nearly three-month blockade of supplies into Gaza that led to famine warnings.

The United States, a staunch ally of Israel, has also voiced concerns over the growing hunger crisis.

While Israel allowed trucks with baby food and desperately needed supplies to begin rolling into Gaza on Monday, U.N. humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher described the volume of aid a “drop in the ocean of what is urgently needed.”

Israel initially received widespread international support to root out Hamas militants following the group's surprise attack that killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, on Oct. 7, 2023, and took 251 captives.

But patience with Israel is wearing thin after more than 53,000 Palestinian deaths, mostly women and children. This number is the official count published by Gaza’s Health Ministry, which doesn’t differentiate between civilians and combatants in its count.

Israel’s latest onslaught has killed more than 300 people in recent days, local health officials said.