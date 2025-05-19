EU and UK leaders say humanitarian situation in Gaza “unacceptable”

British and European Union leaders on Monday called for Israel to let humanitarian aid flow back into Gaza after a nearly three-month blockade.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the situation in the enclave as “unacceptable” and “intolerable" during a press conference outside of an EU-UK summit in London.

"Aid must reach civilians in need immediately and the blockade on Gaza needs to be lifted now because humanitarian aid must never be politicised", said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Israel has blocked the entry of food, fuel, medicine and other humanitarian supplies into Gaza since 2 March. The country has repeatedly faced condemnation from the United Nations, aid groups and some European allies for this blockade.

European Council President António Costa said the humanitarian crisis in Gaza was "a tragedy where international law is being systematically violated, and an entire population is being subjected to disproportionate military force."

British and EU leaders also called for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and the release of all hostages.

The joint remarks came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that Israel would allow a “basic amount of food” into Gaza to avoid a hunger crisis, following pressure from allies.

The entire Gaza population - about 2 million people - is already at critical risk of famine, according to the UN.

"Today, Israel is facilitating the entry of trucks with baby food into Gaza. In the coming days, Israel will facilitate the entry of dozens of aid trucks", Director-General of Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Eden Bar Tal said in a press conference on Monday.

Israel has reportedly allowed nine UN humanitarian aid trucks to enter Gaza on Monday, according to UN Humanitarian Chief Tom Fletcher, who called the move "a drop in the ocean."

Israel’s decision to resume limited aid deliveries comes as it is launching what it called "extensive" new ground attacks onto Gaza, the largest since the country broke the ceasefire with Hamas on 18 March.