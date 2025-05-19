Israel to allow 'basic quantity of food' into Gaza to avoid 'hunger crisis'

After a nearly three month long blockade on humanitarian aid in Gaza, Israel says it will allow a basic amount of food into the enclave, in a bid to avoid a starvation crisis

The announcement comes as Israel expanded new ground operations under the name of Gideon’s Chariots in Gaza

Benjamin Netanyahu says his cabinet was acting at the recommendation of the IDF to prevent a hunger crisis which they say would endanger their offensive.

"As we promised, we have launched a powerful campaign against Hamas, 'Gideon's Chariots', IDF forces are simply entering with force into the (Gaza) Strip with a dual goal: defeating Hamas and freeing our hostages. Two goals that are intertwined, and we will achieve both.” Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Prime Minister, said

Authorities estimate that nearly 500,000 Palestinians in Gaza are already living in catastrophic levels of hunger and face possible starvation.

Food security experts had warned that Gaza will likely fall into famine if Israel doesn’t lift its blockade and stop its military campaign.

A UN-backed report has added to the chorus of alarm, it says warned one in five people in Gaza are facing starvation.