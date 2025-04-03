Benedikt Duda advances at WTT Champions Incheon 2025

Germany’s Benedikt Duda secured his spot in the Round of 16 at the WTT Champions Incheon 2025, defeating Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna in the men's singles Round of 32 at Inspire Arena, South Korea.

Duda needed just half an hour to overcome Aruna, winning in four sets: 11-8, 9-11, 11-9, 11-4.

In the women's singles, the Netherlands' Britt Eerland also progressed to the next round after a commanding straight-game victory over Australia’s Minhyung Jee. Eerland wrapped up the match in 31 minutes, securing a 13-11, 11-9, 11-6 win.

Next, Eerland will face No.5 seed Kuai Man of China in the Round of 16.