Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

Benedikt Duda advances at WTT Champions Incheon 2025

Germany's Benedikt Duda, left, watches Dang Qiu, right, return a volley during a quarterfinals men's doubles match during day five of the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships   -  
Copyright © africanews
Michael Wyke/Copyright 2021 The AP. All rights reserved.

By Africanews

Table tennis

Germany’s Benedikt Duda secured his spot in the Round of 16 at the WTT Champions Incheon 2025, defeating Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna in the men's singles Round of 32 at Inspire Arena, South Korea.

Duda needed just half an hour to overcome Aruna, winning in four sets: 11-8, 9-11, 11-9, 11-4.

In the women's singles, the Netherlands' Britt Eerland also progressed to the next round after a commanding straight-game victory over Australia’s Minhyung Jee. Eerland wrapped up the match in 31 minutes, securing a 13-11, 11-9, 11-6 win.

Next, Eerland will face No.5 seed Kuai Man of China in the Round of 16.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..