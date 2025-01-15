The impeached South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol detained

South Korea
A convoy carrying South Korea’s impeached president, Yoon Suk Yeol, on Wednesday arrived at a detention center in Seoul having left the headquarters of the country's Corruption Investigation Office.
Yoon was detained in a major law enforcement operation at the presidential compound earlier Wednesday, defiantly insisting the anti-corruption agency didn’t have the authority to investigate his actions but saying he complied to prevent violence.
Yoon, the country’s first sitting president to be apprehended, now faces the prospect of a lengthy prison term over potential rebellion charges.
The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials said Yoon was brought into custody about five hours after investigators arrived at the presidential compound and about three hours after they successfully entered the residence, in their second attempt to detain him over his imposition of martial law.
01:55
South Africa: Miners reappear after a police operation
02:21
South Kivu: Chinese nationals face charges of illegal mining
Go to video
Ugandan Military court to try opposition leader for treachery
Go to video
Mozambique opens new parliament amid strikes and protests
00:59
Mondlane calls for protests over election dispute
01:30
Legal proceedings commence for Sarkozy amid corruption allegations