The impeached South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol detained

A convoy carrying South Korea’s impeached president, Yoon Suk Yeol, on Wednesday arrived at a detention center in Seoul having left the headquarters of the country's Corruption Investigation Office.

Yoon was detained in a major law enforcement operation at the presidential compound earlier Wednesday, defiantly insisting the anti-corruption agency didn’t have the authority to investigate his actions but saying he complied to prevent violence.

Yoon, the country’s first sitting president to be apprehended, now faces the prospect of a lengthy prison term over potential rebellion charges.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials said Yoon was brought into custody about five hours after investigators arrived at the presidential compound and about three hours after they successfully entered the residence, in their second attempt to detain him over his imposition of martial law.