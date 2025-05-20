Welcome to Africanews

Nigeria's Qadri Aruna secures third round spot in table tennis world championship

Nigeria's Qadri Aruna   -  
By Rédaction Africanews

with agencies

Nigeria

Nigeria’s Qadri Aruna beat Germany's Benedikt Duda 4-2 in their Round of 32 match in the International Table Tennis Federation World Championship currently underway in Doha, Qatar.

Often referred to as the “King of African Table Tennis”, the 36-year-old professional player’s win over the higher ranking German sees him move up to the Round of 16.

His spirited performance has kept Nigeria and Africa’s hopes alive in the competition which ends on Sunday.

Aruna will face either third seed Hugo Calderano of Brazil or Kazakhstan's Kirill Gerassimenko in the next round.

@WTTGlobal

