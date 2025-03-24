A restored ancient museum palace showcases treasures from the Islamic world

In the heart of Fez, there is Al Batha Museum of Islamic Arts, one of the oldest museums reflecting Moroccan history and its diversity.

It was a palace built by Sultan Moulay Hassan I between 1873 and 1894.

In the past it was used as a summer residence for official receptions.

In 1897, the palace was redecorated and further improvements were added by Sultan Moulay Abdelaziz.

Upon entering the museum courtyard, there are numerous arches, doors, and rooms housing a variety of exhibits, including a collection of 19th-century woollen carpets.

They are iconic examples of the traditional craftsmanship of Fez and its surroundings.

Close by are traditional musical instruments and kaftans embroidered with gold and silver thread, hinting at a rich and luxurious past.

In one of the halls is an embroidered cover from the tomb of Moulay Idriss Zerhoun, dating back to the Alaouite dynasty.

It's leather and embroidered with silver thread.

A 14th-century Marinid-era zellij tiled wall features a variety of decorative styles.

"It was a royal palace and became a museum in 1915 AD, hosting the first permanent exhibition about the popular arts and traditions of the city of Fez and its surrounding areas. After the museum's restoration, we decided to change its name to focus on Islamic arts, given its strategic location in Fez, one of the oldest Islamic cities that still preserves its cultural heritage," says Alae Fechtali, the curator.

Visitors wander among the artifacts with interest and wondering at the rare Qur'ans from the Almohad and Marinid periods.

The hall also displays a collection of planetary astrolabes, the oldest of which dates back to 1217.

These are early scientific instruments used to observe the planets, and stars, but as well as astronomy they were used to navigate the seas, plotting the sailor's latitude.

In the Middle East they were used by Muslims to locate and pray facing Mecca.

The palace is also home to this famous hydraulic clock.

It's made of 13 bronze gongs, which adorned the Bu'inaniya madrasa in Fez. It was crafted in 1357, and only eight of these are on display.

"When visitors come, they discover the heritage left behind by their ancestors, which inspires them to create new creations based on the ancient objects they inherited from their ancestors in Morocco. The museum also plays a fundamental role in education and scientific research," says Fatima Zahra, assistant curator.

The minbar (pulpit) of the Al Andalus Mosque, dating back to 985 AD, is one of the rarest exhibits in the museum.

The Bab Al-Sbitriyin, which was transferred from the Al-Qarawiyyin Mosque, is a stellar example of carpentry and engraving.

"We displayed artifacts from various archaeological sites, such as Thamusida, Volubilis, and Chellah, as well as other pieces dating back to the dynasties that ruled Morocco during the Islamic period. Here, we mention one of the most remarkable pieces: a minbar dating back to the tenth century AD, which is unique in its kind," says Alae.

The palace was transformed into a museum in 1915, housing the first permanent exhibition.

After a three-year restoration, it's reopened with a new look and a new name that shows its Islamic identity, taking advantage of its strategic location in the centre of Fez.

The restoration work undertaken at the Al Batha Museum was a major challenge, requiring meticulous attention to preserving the building's architectural authenticity while simultaneously updating it meet the needs of modern visitors.

The restorers have taken into account every detail that connects the museum to the past as well as the present.

Alae says: "It was necessary to preserve the authenticity of the museum while adapting it to the latest updates, we have been restoring this museum for three years, relying on experts and traditional craftsmen, as well as traditional building materials, for a complete restoration."

The exhibition currently houses 777 pieces from eras spanning many centuries.

The atmosphere and spirituality of Ramadan are in keeping with the atmosphere inside the museum.

"This month is characterized by a very high spirituality among Moroccans, and it is also an opportunity for foreigners to experience this atmosphere with us. During this period, we always return to ancient traditions and cling to them more closely," says Fatima Zahra.

Katia Wassaos and her husband from Holland say their journey here has been well rewarded.

"In this museum, it's so nice to see all the history here, the rich history. And what I read there, it's about encounters of civilizations. And, yeah, this country, Morocco, is for me, it's exactly like that. I can see so many influences everywhere," she says.