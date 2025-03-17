'Khartoum' documents the lives of ordinary Sudanese navigating war and exile

The documentary film Khartoum won the Gilda Vieira de Mello Prize at the 25th edition of the Geneva International Film Festival and Forum on Human Rights.

The film was recognized for its unique account of the daily lives of Sudanese caught between civil war and exile.

''The film's idea is just to follow and capture the moment. After the war happened, we tried to re-act what happened to them in Khartoum because we don't have any footage of how the characters escaped from Khartoum to Nairobi,'' said Rawia Alhag, the film's co-director.

'Khartoum' was was made by a team of five Sudanese filmmakers using their mobile phones.