'Khartoum' documents the lives of ordinary Sudanese navigating war and exile

Sudan
The documentary film Khartoum won the Gilda Vieira de Mello Prize at the 25th edition of the Geneva International Film Festival and Forum on Human Rights.
The film was recognized for its unique account of the daily lives of Sudanese caught between civil war and exile.
''The film's idea is just to follow and capture the moment. After the war happened, we tried to re-act what happened to them in Khartoum because we don't have any footage of how the characters escaped from Khartoum to Nairobi,'' said Rawia Alhag, the film's co-director.
'Khartoum' was was made by a team of five Sudanese filmmakers using their mobile phones.
07:29
Sudan's crisis deepens as violence and famine threaten millions
00:24
AU rejects Sudan’s parallel government, warns of threat to unity
01:30
UN's Haiti human rights expert warns of dire situation
05:53
''Children of Honey'' turns heads at Geneva Film Festival
07:01
The Hague: Sudan files case against UAE over RSF support
04:17
UN calls for accountability after attacks in Central African Republic