Global healthcare at a crossroads: African scientists seek local solutions

The global healthcare landscape is facing significant changes following a decision by former U.S. President Donald Trump to reshape America's humanitarian efforts worldwide. One of the most impactful moves was the U.S. withdrawal from the World Health Organization (WHO), which has raised concerns about the future of international collaboration in combating infectious diseases.

Amid these challenges, African scientists and health experts have convened in Uganda to develop homegrown solutions to the continent’s healthcare challenges. Their discussions focus on tackling infectious diseases, including HIV/AIDS, and strengthening Africa's medical research capabilities.

Uganda’s Progress in HIV Prevention

Uganda has been widely recognized for its strides in reducing mother-to-child HIV transmission. The country has implemented mandatory HIV testing for pregnant women and ensured access to preventive treatment for those who test positive. This initiative has led to a remarkable 77% reduction in HIV transmission to newborns, bringing cases down from 20,000 two decades ago to approximately 6,000 today.

Professor Pontiano Kaleebu, Director of the Uganda Virus Research Institute, highlighted the significance of research in achieving these results. “You all remember the studies of Nevirapine that allowed us to prevent HIV infection in children,” he stated, emphasizing the role of scientific advancements in public health.

Kenya’s Centralized HIV Care Approach

In Kenya, researchers have found that centralizing HIV care services helps address stigma and improve treatment access. Integrating testing, counseling, and treatment into a single location has reduced waiting times and encouraged more individuals to seek timely care.

Professor Elizabeth Anne Bukusi, a Clinical Research Scientist at the Kenya Medical Research Institute, advocates for this model, stating, “Can we create a model in which, in one particular stop, an individual can get tested, can get counseled, can be initiated and actually take their drug and simply walk away from the clinic having completed all that they are doing?”

The Global Fight Against HIV/AIDS

Despite international commitments to ending HIV/AIDS by 2030, many countries are struggling to stay on track. Experts at the Uganda conference stress the importance of focusing on prevention among young people, where infection rates are rising. Addressing this challenge is essential to achieving global health goals.

The three-day conference, which concludes on Thursday, aims to foster international partnerships in viral research. It will also set new guidelines and policies to combat emerging diseases and work toward reducing infections to zero.

As Africa takes charge of its healthcare future, the region’s scientific community remains determined to drive innovation and research, ensuring a healthier future for generations to come.

Reported by Isabel Nakirya, Africa News, Kampala.