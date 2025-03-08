Eto'o wins appeal and can run for CAF Executive Committee

African Football
Football legend Samuel Eto'o has won a major legal victory, overturning a ban that blocked his bid for a position on Africa's football governing body, CAF.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled in Eto'o’s favour after he appealed CAF’s decision to exclude him from its executive committee. The 43 year old has been president of the Cameroon Football Federation since 2021, following a stellar career with top clubs like Barcelona, Inter Milan, and Chelsea. However, his leadership has been controversial.
In September, FIFA banned him for six months over misconduct, and CAF fined him $200,000 last year for violating ethics by promoting a betting company. Eto'o's legal team successfully appealed the fine in February.
The CAF general assembly will evaluate candidates on March 12th, giving Eto'o a new chance to shape the future of African football.
