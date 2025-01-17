Welcome to Africanews

Sierra Leone calls back ambassador after drug seizure in Guinea embassy incident

By Rédaction Africanews

Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone has recalled its ambassador to Guinea after a vehicle belonging to the country's embassy was found with seven suitcases containing suspected cocaine.

Guinea's authorities impounded the vehicle on Monday and detained its occupants, suspecting them of trafficking drugs.

According to Sierra Leone's Foreign Minister, Alhaji Musa Timothy Kabba, Ambassador Alimamy Bangura, who was not present in the vehicle, has been called back to Freetown to clarify the situation.

Kabba emphasized that the ambassador is not under investigation for involvement in the trafficking. He also confirmed that $2,000 in cash was found along with the drugs, although the exact weight of the cocaine has not been disclosed.

The two nations are cooperating on a thorough investigation, with Sierra Leone pledging to ensure accountability for anyone found breaking drug trafficking laws.

The discovery comes as West Africa remains a key transit zone for cocaine trafficking from Latin America to Europe. The region is grappling with increasing local drug abuse, with Sierra Leone’s president declaring drug misuse a national emergency last year.

Additional sources • BBC

