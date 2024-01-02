Morocco: 363 kg of cocaine from sub-Saharan Africa seized

A joint security operation between elements of the Sûreté Nationale and Customs at the El Guergarat border post, south of the town of Dakhla, resulted in the seizure of 362 kg and 950 grams of cocaine destined for Morocco from abroad.

Control operations and a meticulous search led to the discovery of this cargo of hard drugs in the form of 16 bundles concealed meticulously in the cab and bodywork of an international goods lorry registered in Morocco.

The truck was searched immediately after it arrived at the El Guergarat border post from a sub-Saharan African country, according to a press release from the Directorate General of National Security (DGSN), which reported the arrest of the truck driver and his assistant.

This security operation is part of the intensive efforts being made by the DGSN to combat international drug trafficking, particularly the illegal trade in hard drugs and psychotropic substances from outside Morocco.

In recent weeks, the kingdom has been rocked by a sulphurous case of international trafficking in hard drugs.

The "revelations" of a drug trafficker are shaking up the worlds of sport and politics, notes the daily Le Monde in its edition of 30 December 2023.

Around twenty individuals, including the head of the country's most successful football club and a regional president, have been remanded in custody in Casablanca.