Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Nabil Bentaleb back training with Lille after cardiorespiratory arrest

Nabil Bentaleb back training with Lille after cardiorespiratory arrest
FILE - Lille's Nabil Bentaleb in action during the French League One soccer match between Lille and Marseille at the Pierre Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq   -  
Copyright © africanews
Matthieu Mirville/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

African Football

Former Tottenham and Algeria midfielder Nabil Bentaleb is back training with French club Lille, just months after experiencing a cardiorespiratory arrest.

Coach of the Ligue 1 side, Bruno Genesio, seemed positive about Bentaleb's return to the pitch.

“I’ve seen him, and spoken to him for the past two or three days. He’s in good spirits, he’s motivated,” Genesio stated.

Bentaleb collapsed in June last year during a five-a-side match with friends, according to French media.

He was then fitted with a pacemaker-defibrillator at Lille University hospital.

Bentaleb joined Lille in 2023, going back to the club where he refined his skills during his youth.

He began training at the club academy after his flair for the sport was spotted when he was aged 10.

Bentaleb launched his senior career in the Premier League with Tottenham, before joining German side Schalke. The 30 year old also played for Newcastle and Angers.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..