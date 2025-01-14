Nabil Bentaleb back training with Lille after cardiorespiratory arrest

Former Tottenham and Algeria midfielder Nabil Bentaleb is back training with French club Lille, just months after experiencing a cardiorespiratory arrest.

Coach of the Ligue 1 side, Bruno Genesio, seemed positive about Bentaleb's return to the pitch.

“I’ve seen him, and spoken to him for the past two or three days. He’s in good spirits, he’s motivated,” Genesio stated.

Bentaleb collapsed in June last year during a five-a-side match with friends, according to French media.

He was then fitted with a pacemaker-defibrillator at Lille University hospital.

Bentaleb joined Lille in 2023, going back to the club where he refined his skills during his youth.

He began training at the club academy after his flair for the sport was spotted when he was aged 10.

Bentaleb launched his senior career in the Premier League with Tottenham, before joining German side Schalke. The 30 year old also played for Newcastle and Angers.